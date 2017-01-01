News Briefs

New office hours for Passport and SOFA services

Passport office hours change Jan. 1.

Fitness Center hours change Jan. 7

Garrison services holiday hours

Holiday worship schedule

AAFES Holiday Shopping Hours

USAG Wiesbaden approved home-based businesses

Local News

Resources to stay safe and informed this holiday

Get the latest U.S. State Department travel alerts and warnings for all locations worldwide.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany visits Clay Kaserne for Thanksgiving Dinner

Holiday happenings

Garrison employees recognized for length of service

Clinic advises parents keep sick students home

Scholarships for Military Children open soon

Military News

Voter registration cards distributed Jan. 15

It’s been one month since the 2016 Presidential general election; however, Army Voting Assistance officers are looking to motivate voters to participate in hometown elections during the 2017 “off-year” elections.

Gift restrictions during the holidays

New peer-support service helps Soldiers, Families

Ukrainian Soldiers conduct air assault training

Green boot recognition

Senior enlisted leaders embrace future change

Features

Courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

New Year’s fireworks safety, rules in Germany

Keep New Year’s celebrations safe with these tips.

Hats off to Army Ed Center grads

‘Candy Bomber’ visits monument in remembrance of Berlin Airlift

Making many spirits bright

Holiday traditions light up the season in Germany

Stay fit during the holidays

Travel & Leisure

Weihnachtsmärkte 2016

Wiesbaden Through Dec. 23 Monday–Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m….

Take a Hike – December 2016 and January 2017

Christmas markets

Take a Hike – November and December

Take a Hike – October and November

New safety concept for the 2016 Oktoberfest

Things To Do

Things to Do – Dec. 8, 2016

‘The Wizard of Oz’ A whirlwind whisks Dorothy away to…

Things to do, Nov. 24, 2016

Things to Do – Nov. 10, 2016

Local Flea Markets, Nov. 11-13, 2016

Things to Do – Oct. 27, 2016

Things to do – Oct. 13, 2016