News Briefs

Postal rate fees increase starting Jan. 22

The U.S. Postal service fees will increase starting Jan. 22,…

Pedestrian gate on Clay temporarily closed

AAFES closures for annual inventory

CIF closed for inventory

2017 On-post trash schedules available here

Community notes – Jan. 19, 2017

Local News

Health clinic parking lot access modified

The final phase of road work along Wheaton Avenue in front of the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is scheduled to begin and will temporarily change the entrance to the health clinic parking lot Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

News flash – Jan. 19, 2017

AFN Wiesbaden switching frequency

Know the difference between passports

Wiesbaden tax center opens for season

Understanding the winter weather management plan

Military News

DoD Opens Online Exchange Shopping to Veterans

Veterans will soon be able to shop online at military…

Army implements new fitness standards for recruits and MOS transfers

3ABCT kicks off Europe arrival with seaport operations

WAHC helps units improve and maintain medical readiness

Filing taxes early? Your refund may not arrive early

National Guard celebrates its 380th birthday

Features

January is cervical cancer awareness month

One of the many preventive medicine services closely monitored by the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is cervical cancer screenings.

Mousetrap car race brings community, schools together

A look at our YEAR 2016 in HEADLINES AND PHOTOS – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden

Massage therapy: Part of holistic wellness approach

Three kings deliver New Year’s blessing

Jingle all the way

Travel & Leisure

7 Day trips from Wiesbaden

Itching to get out of town, but low on funds after the holidays?

Take a Hike – January and March 2017

Take a Hike – December 2016 and January 2017

Weihnachtsmärkte 2016

Christmas markets

Take a Hike – November and December

Things To Do

