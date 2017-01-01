News Briefs

Give your heart a hug

Heart health screenings Feb. 3 at Main Exchange.

Pedestrian gate on Clay temporarily closed

Celebrate Black History Month

Local News

Photo By Amy L. Bugala Sgt. 1st Class Brennon Bradley, (left), Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mills and Pfc. Ashneil Wary portray neighbors discussing the growing racial tensions in America in 1963 during a short vignette at the Wiesbaden community MLK Day event Jan. 19. Scene one, set on the day Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, paints a picture of the frustrations felt by so many throughout the civil rights era.

Lessons of Dr. King brought to life during annual observance

“If you can’t be the sun be a star; it…

Aukamm teacher among $mart Money awardees

Bereavement support groups begin in February

Learn to relocate like a pro at sponsorship rodeo

Wiesbaden tax center opens for season

Health clinic parking lot access modified

Military News

USAREUR Commander’s Cup trophies awarded

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and 212th Combat Support Hospital, both of Rheinland-Pfalz; Kaiserslautern, were recognized in …

Atlantic Resolve logistics: Life on the highway

CID: Avoid Amazon.com phishing scam

IMCOM’s Transition Assistance Program helps Army save $900M

Army Nurse Corps celebrates 116th anniversary

DoD Opens Online Exchange Shopping to Veterans

Features

WMS student advances in Geo Bee second year in a row

Eighth grader Connor Buchheit came in first place for the second year in a row at the Wiesbaden Middle School Geographic Bee Jan. 17, at which students answered questions on …

Aukamm Elementary joins powers to root for sisters

Wiesbaden’s JROTC Warrior Battalion pursues designation of distinction

Personal trainers: Taking your fitness to the next level

Local scouts place at international winter survival competition

How to avoid a broken heart this February

Travel & Leisure

Fasching fun: Annual celebration brings parades, fairs to Wiesbaden, Mainz

It’s that time of year again! Germany is celebrating its “fifth season” — Fasching Season or Fastnacht Season!

7 Day trips from Wiesbaden

Things To Do

Toy exchange Within the framework of the exhibition “The Treasure…

