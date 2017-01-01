Give your heart a hug
Heart health screenings Feb. 3 at Main Exchange.
Eighth grader Connor Buchheit came in first place for the second year in a row at the Wiesbaden Middle School Geographic Bee Jan. 17, at which students answered questions on general geography for a chance to compete nationally. It was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.
The moment 10-year-old Abigail Marsters learned that her little sister needed a bone marrow transplant, she held out her arm and said, “I’m going to be the perfect match!”
Are you new to Wiesbaden? Have you been saddled with…
As of Jan. 18 AFN Wiesbaden can be found on a new frequency – 103.7 FM.
Two types of passports are important for DOD personnel and families stationed in Germany: the no-fee passport — distinguishing DOD civilians and command-sponsored family members as official government travelers — and the regular-fee tourist passport.
Heart health screenings Feb. 3 at Main Exchange.
“If you can’t be the sun be a star; it…
Unemployment Compensation for Soldiers leaving the Army during fiscal year 2016 dropped to the lowest amount recorded in 13 years.
Eighth grader Connor Buchheit came in first place for the second year in a row at the Wiesbaden Middle School Geographic Bee Jan. 17, at which students answered questions on general geography for a chance to compete nationally. It was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.
It’s that time of year again! Germany is celebrating its “fifth season” — Fasching Season or Fastnacht Season! Get your Halloween costume back out of the closet and get ready to shout “Helau!” as loud as you can.
Toy exchange Within the framework of the exhibition “The Treasure…