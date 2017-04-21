Fitness Center closures

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center will be closed for deep cleaning and maintenance Sat. April 22. As an alternative, the Fitness Center Annex will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22. The basketball court will be closed April 26 to 30 in support of the IMCOM-Europe TOPPER Awards. The entire facility will close early Sat. April 29, at 3 p.m., in support of the event and will reopen at 10 a.m. Sun. April 30. The regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Federal holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information go to https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/clay-kaserne-fitness-center

Fitness Center Annex closing on weekends

After April 23, the Fitness Center Annex at the Tony Bass Bldg. 1043 will no longer be open on the weekends. The Fitness Center Annex will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. For more information go to https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/clay-kaserne-fitness-center