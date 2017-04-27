Closures for the May German Holidays

May 1 (May Day) and May 25 (Ascension Day) are host-nation holidays. The following on-post services or facilities will be closed or have limited hours of operation due to reduced staff on the host nation holiday. The Ascension Day holiday will also affect some on-post services on May 26. Please see the list below and call ahead before heading out. As a reminder these services will also be closed for the Federal Holiday, May 29 (Memorial Day).

Directorate of Public Works services closed May 1, 25 and 26

On and Off-Post Housing Office

Furniture Management Office at McCully Barracks

Service Order Desk (548-HELP)

Self-Help: Home Improvement Store (S.H.I.P.)

Logistical Readiness Center services closed May 1, 25 and 26

Drivers training and testing services

Transportation motor pool (Reminder: The TMP Office is now located at Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel)

Installation property book office

Central Issue Facility

Personal property processing office

POV inspection service (Reminder: The POV inspection is still located at Mainz Kastel Housing)

Official Travel Office

Directorate of Emergency Services

Vehicle Registration (closed on May 1, 25 and 26)

(As a reminder, vehicle registration is now located on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel. The facility is closed Federal and German holidays and the last duty day of every month.)

Various other services closed only on May 1 and 25

Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping) (Reminder: The POV in and out shipping office is now located at Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel)

Community Bank

Leisure Travel Office (SATO)

The German Kantine on Clay Kaserne will be closed

Tips for Host-Nation Holidays:

Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne may have special/limited menus hours of operation check www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe for updates.

AAFES Concessionaires operated by local nationals will be closed on German Holidays. These shops or services are generally located in the Hainerberg Mall and various other locations.

Stores off-post will be closed on German Holidays observed in the State of Hessen (Wiesbaden). Gas stations on major roadways will likely be open for part of the day. Be advised, German holiday observances will vary from state-to-state.

Stores in Wiesbaden are regularly closed on Sundays. Sunday shopping opportunities or Verkaufsoffene Sonntage are offered throughout the year. A monthly schedule for 2017 Sunday shopping opportunities throughout the state of Hessen is available at http://www.verkaufsoffene-sonntage.com/bundesland/hessen/

Holidays observed in the State of Hessen for 2017

