The 2017 trash and recycling pick up schedules for the Au­kamm, Crestview, Hainerberg, Clay and Newman Village com­munities can be downloaded now at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden website. Go to www. wiesbaden.army.mil/trash/in­dex.html. Properly sorting waste into recyclable fractions saves energy, reduces air pollution, decreases greenhouse gas emis­sions, and saves money.