The 2017 trash and recycling pick up schedules for the Aukamm, Crestview, Hainerberg, Clay and Newman Village communities can be downloaded now at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden website. Go to www. wiesbaden.army.mil/trash/index.html. Properly sorting waste into recyclable fractions saves energy, reduces air pollution, decreases greenhouse gas emissions, and saves money.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonDec 31, 2016 - Jan 6, 2017
- Super E10 $2.569↑ $0.045
- Super $2.821↑ $0.039
- Super+ $3.059↑ $0.038
- Diesel $2.800↑ $0.013
