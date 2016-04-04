The 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion hosted its semi-annual Readiness Lane Training Exercise (RLTX) at Baumholder Training Area recently, providing U.S. and NATO counterintelligence and human intelligence Soldiers from across Europe with a valuable opportunity to practice their common skill sets and validate their teams for future operational requirements in support of Strong Europe.

Almost 160 Soldiers attended the exercise, including many from NATO Allies throughout Western Europe and the Baltics. Human Intelligence Collection Teams from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and France—comprising fully half of the human intelligence collectors on the ground—all traveled from their respective countries to take part in what has steadily grown to become both a pillar of 2nd MI’s annual training plan and an important venue for NATO CI/HUMINT to build rapport amongst themselves and increase interoperability.

In a departure from previous iterations, the experts running the exercise provided detailed briefings and materials on the context of the scenario that would inform the rest of the week’s training, including histories, dossiers, maps, and analyses of key factions. Several NATO allies also provided capabilities and organizational briefings to the training audience, which promoted mutual understanding between the six countries in attendance.

Each intelligence Soldier who participated in the event learned something invaluable to take back to their respective units and field office platforms.