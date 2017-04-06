3 keys to fighting childhood obesity

Moving to a different place every three years can be both exciting and challenging events in our lives as military families. It is often easy to let the health of ourselves and our children fall to the wayside. April is Month of the Military Child, and to honor our children the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is focusing on ensuring their well-being.

Childhood obesity is a significant issue that exists within our country, and the number of children affected by it continues to rise. There are three essential components that can help to reduce the incidence of childhood obesity: good nutrition, adequate sleep and exercise. Not only will these components reduce the occurrence of childhood obesity, but they are also important for normal growth and development.

A school age child’s daily intake requirements should be two to three cups of fruits and vegetables per day, five to six ounces of protein per day, at least eight to 10 hours of sleep each night, and one hour of exercise per day. These requirements are important for children to be able to grow to their full potential, be at their very best for school, and stay fit.

So what does good nutrition, adequate sleep and exercise look like for your child? The answer is, it varies depending on age. Children ranging from newborn to 18 years of age all have different nutritional, sleep and exercise requirements. Kidshealth.org is a great website that breaks this all down for you depending on your child’s age.

Parents are great role models for encouraging children to live healthier lives. So with that, set examples for your children by eating nutritious meals, going to bed on time to get a sufficient amount of sleep, and exercising daily. Parents, join us in celebration of Month of the Military Child by encouraging your children to eat healthier, sleep better and exercise daily. This will ensure that our military children will live long and healthy lives.