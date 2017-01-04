SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonDec 31, 2016 - Jan 6, 2017
- Super E10 $2.569↑ $0.045
- Super $2.821↑ $0.039
- Super+ $3.059↑ $0.038
- Diesel $2.800↑ $0.013
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- Garrison services holiday hours
- Movie Schedule
- New Year’s fireworks safety, rules in Germany
- New office hours for Passport and SOFA services
- Package pick up open Dec. 24
- Resources to stay safe and informed this holiday
- AAFES Holiday Shopping Hours
- Travel & Leisure
- Pick up packages at Post Office