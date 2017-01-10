Some AAFES facilities will be closing early or have limited service today, Jan. 10 due to inclement weather conditions.

Hainerberg Mall (Main Store/Food Court): Closing early at 6 p.m.

All Hainerberg Concessions inside the mall will close early at 5 p.m.

(The normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to -8 p.m.)

Hainerberg Express Shoppette and Gas Station will close early at 8 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 10 p.m.)

Clay Shoppette will close early at 8 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 10 p.m.)

Clay MCSS will close early at 4 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 6 p.m.)

Mainz-Kastel Express/Auto/Gas will close early at 3 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 5 p.m.)

Darmstadt Shoppette will close early at 2:30 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 4:30 p.m.)



Clay Food Court

Anthony’s Pizza will close early at 4 p.m. (The normal operating hours are 6 p.m.)

Pizza Hut Delivery is not available this evening

Subway will close early at 5 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 7 p.m.)

All concessions at Clay Kaserne will close at 4 p.m. (Barber/Beauty/TKS/MAS/Dry Cleaners/Food Trucks).

Taunus Theater is closed