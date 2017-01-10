News Briefs

AAFES closures due to inclement weather

January 10, 2017

Some AAFES facilities will be closing early or have limited service today, Jan. 10 due to inclement weather conditions.

  • Hainerberg Mall (Main Store/Food Court): Closing early at 6 p.m.
  • All Hainerberg Concessions inside the mall will close early at 5 p.m.
    (The normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to -8 p.m.)
  • Hainerberg Express Shoppette and Gas Station will close early at 8 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 10 p.m.)
  • Clay Shoppette will close early at 8 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 10 p.m.)
  • Clay MCSS will close early at 4 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 6 p.m.)
  • Mainz-Kastel Express/Auto/Gas will close early at 3 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 5 p.m.)
  • Darmstadt Shoppette will close early at 2:30 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 4:30 p.m.)


Clay Food Court

  • Anthony’s Pizza will close early at 4 p.m. (The normal operating hours are 6 p.m.)
  • Pizza Hut Delivery is not available this evening
  • Subway will close early at 5 p.m. (The normal operating hours are until 7 p.m.)
  • All concessions at Clay Kaserne will close at 4 p.m. (Barber/Beauty/TKS/MAS/Dry Cleaners/Food Trucks).

Taunus Theater is closed