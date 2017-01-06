Wiesbaden’s AAFES facilities will be conducting annual inventory between Jan. 23 to 27. The facility closure dates and times are:

● The Hainerberg Express (Gas Station and shoppette) will close at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

● The Wiesbaden Exchange main store in the Hainerberg Mall will be closed Jan. 25. The rest of the mall, including concessionaires and food court, will remain open at their normal hours. The main store will reopen Jan. 26.

● The Clay Kaserne Shoppette will close early at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

● Military Clothing Sales on Clay Kaserne will open at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27.