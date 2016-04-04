DALLAS — Military students can turn good grades into rewards — and a chance at a $2,000 gift card — with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program.

Through the program, first- through 12th-graders who maintain a B average or better are eligible to receive a coupon booklet filled with free offers and discounts from the Exchange.

“For 16 years, the Exchange has been honored to reward military students who make it their mission to succeed in the classroom through the You Made the Grade program” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Applegate, Exchange senior enlisted advisor.

“Service members’ children face unique challenges, including making multiple moves during their academic careers,” Applegate said, noting Department of Defense Education Activity reports that most military children move six to nine times before finishing high school. “These students deserve to be recognized for their achievements, and the Exchange is happy to thank them for a job well done.”

The You Made the Grade coupon booklet, which features new coupons for the 2016-17 school year, includes offers for free food such as a Burrito Supreme or Taco Supreme from Taco Bell; a small chicken Philly sandwich at Charleys; a Chicken Po’Boy at Popeyes; and a bacon double cheeseburger and small fry from Burger King.

Students who make the grade will also score at Snack Avenue with a free fountain drink, Yeti beverage, frozen drink or iced tea; free roller-grill hot dog, Tornado or Rollerbite; and complimentary 14-ounce Crystal Cool Cow milk.

The program helps students head to class in style with coupons for a free haircut, 10 percent off footwear and $5 off Under Armour apparel. All offers are valid through July 31, 2017.

The booklet also includes an entry form for the You Made the Grade semiannual sweepstakes. Scholars can enter to win Exchange gift cards worth $2,000, $1,500 or $500. Entries can be submitted twice a year, with drawings typically held in June and December. The most recent sweepstakes winners were students who shopped at Exchanges at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas; U.S. Military Academy, N.Y.; and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich.

Students, including those who are home schooled, can receive a You Made the Grade coupon booklet by presenting a valid military I.D. and proof of an overall B average at their nearest Exchange customer service area. Eligible students can pick up one booklet for each qualifying report card.

Students and guardians can check with their local Exchange store manager for more information about the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program.