AER campaign continues through May 15

Reminder: The annual Army Emergency Relief fundraising campaign continues through May 15. AER offers scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors.

To learn about categories of assistance, complete an online application, apply for a scholarship for a child or spouse, make a donation, or read AER’s financial statements go to AER’s website at www.aerhq.org.

The legacy continues through you. Please consider supporting Army Emergency Relief — together we can continue helping the Army “Take Care of its Own.”

For more information on available programs please contact the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden AER officer Danna Butterfield at (0611) 143-548-9202.