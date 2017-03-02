AER Campaign kickoff

The Army Emergency Relief Fundraising Campaign kick-off is March 2 at Little Italy from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and March 3 with a 5K Fun Run starting at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center at 6:30 a.m. The annual campaign, which ends May 15, gives the AER team the opportunity to teach military families about all that AER offers, including scholarships, grants and nointerest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax deductible contributions help your neighbors.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonMarch 4-10, 2017
- Super E10 $2.574↓ $0.012
- Super $2.839↓ $0.015
- Super+ $3.072↓ $0.014
- Diesel $2.837↓ $0.005
