As of Jan. 18 AFN Wiesbaden can be found on a new frequency – 103.7 FM.

“We are making a concerted effort to get the signal to where our customers are,” said AFN Super Station Manager Bill Hickman about the recent change from 98.7 FM. At one point, when the station was called AFN Frankfurt and troops were stationed all over the area, it made sense to have a frequency that covered a large area, he said. But now troops are concentrated in Wiesbaden.

“The move is expected to yield significant cost savings,” Hickman said. “We had a very expensive contract. We’ve installed a new transmitter that will reduce our contract cost by a lot of money.”

With the cost savings comes a reduction in coverage, but the new frequency is expected to cover the whole Wiesbaden area, Hickman said.

Listeners who live outside the new coverage area can still listen to AFN Wiesbaden online by going to www.afneurope.net/Stations/Wiesbaden/ and clicking the AFN 360 logo. AFN Europe also has an App for mobile devices where listeners can stream the station in the car or on the go.

AFN Kaiserslautern will also switch frequencies Jan. 18, allowing its listeners to access the station on cars made to U.S. specifications.

The new AFN Kaiserslautern frequency will be 105.1 FM and can be accessed in American specification cars, while the old frequency of 100.2 will convert to a Deutschland Radio station.

“This change is a long time coming,” said Master Sgt. Christina Nelson, station manager at AFN Kaiserslautern. “We felt our audience’s frustration at not being able to access their local radio station in their cars and we wanted to fix it.”

The original signal was established when you could easily adjust the analog car stereos to tune into any station on the dial. However, with today’s digital U.S. car stereos you can only tune in the odd numbered frequencies.

Defense Media Activity – AFN Kaiserslautern contributed to this report.