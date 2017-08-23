Antiterrorism awareness month important for all

August begins Antiterrorism Awareness month, a campaign aimed at promoting tips, tools and strategies for recognizing possible indicators of terrorism.

Yet, how do we ensure the message has the widest dissemination possible without becoming tired, trite and tedious? Is it leveraging more mandatory briefings, online training, social media and AFN announcements, posters, pamphlets and handouts?

It can be a combination of all of these things, but these are just the first steps.

Antiterrorism principles should not be the immediate thought upon waking in the morning, but it should always be in the back of our minds for our own self-protection and that of our family members.

The biggest key to ensuring everyone’s safety is knowing what to look for, how to ensure you are not making yourself a target, and to whom to report suspicious activity.

A terrorist can look like anyone. They could live in our neighborhoods, ride the same buses and trains, attend local concerts, fests and sporting events just like you and me. So how can we identify them? You never know what can be going through someone’s mind; however, key phrases or actions can sometimes signal a need for further investigation. Maintaining or promoting radical ideologies or propaganda, sourcing and being in possession of large quantities of weapons or explosives, or simply expressing undue interest in workplaces, bases, or unusual travel routes can be indicators that something is amiss. If you notice any of these indicators, it is better to report them and have it turn out to be nothing, than refrain from reporting and have something happen.

Another way to maintain personal safety is maintain a low profile. The world is shrinking rapidly due to social media and the internet. Information about your life is stored in databases all over the world, and if you don’t take proper precautions, it can be easy to piece together enough information to be used against you. In order to maintain operations security, refrain from posting locations, times, etc. on your social media platforms, and disable geotagging features on photographs and apps. Maintaining a low public profile makes you a harder target for potential adversaries.

Lastly, knowing whom to report something suspicious to is the final piece of the puzzle. The Army operates the iSalute program which allows for 24/7 reporting through web-based applications. Additionally, local antiterrorism officers, military police, counter-intelligence and other personnel dedicated to force protection are great resources to report any suspicious activity.

Safety and security are paramount to the success of every mission, whether it’s a military operation, or relaxing on vacation. Keeping in mind some of the principles of antiterrorism can help keep you safe. It is imperative that each person take charge of their own individual protection by recognizing, reporting, and maintaining safe practices in order to deny our adversaries their ultimate goal of making you or an attack on you the subject of political action through terror and violence.