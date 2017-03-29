Army Community Service career fair



Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program hosted a career fair March 24 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. More than 40 representatives of employers and vendors were in attendance.

“We do this annually to encourage family members who aren’t working to come out and see what’s available,” said Lewis Boatner, Employment Readiness Program Manager. “Too many times we have family members come over here who aren’t happy because they aren’t working. We also have a variety of volunteer opportunities that can help people get jobs in the future. We want to improve the family members’ quality of life to make them feel like they belong.”

Boatner added that everyone should take advantage of the Employment Readiness Program’s regular free classes such as the resume and USAJobs classes. “We’re here to assist. If they need it, we can make it happen for them.”