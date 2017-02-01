The Army Nurse Corps celebrated its 116th anniversary Feb. 2, and another chapter in its rich tradition of dedicated service. The history of the Army Nurse Corps dates back to 1901 when Army nurses became a part of the Army Medical Department. Since then, the Army Nurse Corps has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army, providing care and touching the lives of Soldiers and service members, retirees and their Family members. The Army Nurse Corps is driving change in support of the Army, Army medicine, and the nursing profession. The Nurse Corps motto says it all: “Embrace the Past”- leverage our lessons learned; “Engage the Present”- achieve performance excellence; and “Envision the Future”- ensure organizational credibility and sustainability.

Today, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Barbara R. Holcomb, Chief of the Army Nurse Corps and Commanding General, Medical Research and Materiel Command at Fort Detrick, Md., more than 9,000 Army nurses are on active duty, in the U.S. Army Reserve or National Guard in support of military and humanitarian missions in the U.S. and overseas.

In concert with Gen. Mark A. Milley, 39th Chief of Staff of the Army, this year’s Army Nurse Corps Theme is “Leading Readiness and Professional Practice: Getting it done since 1901!” In the military, readiness means more than ensuring the mastery of technical and tactical skills and competencies or more than the gleaning of essential documents required prior to a deployment (i.e. power of attorneys and wills). Readiness is more than preparing family for your extended absence at home or the possibility of an untoward injury or illness downrange. Readiness is also ensuring that members of the Armed Forces are medically ready to fight and win tonight. The Army Nurse Corps and all components of the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) take an active approach to achieve medical readiness. Here at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, the Soldier Medical Readiness Center (SMRC) proactively contacts non-deployable servicemen due to delinquent Period Health Assessments (PHA), dental screenings, immunizations, hearing or some other condition making the servicemen non-deployable.

Army Nurses lead the way in academic education and in the diversity of their clinical and leadership experience. These skills combined are invaluable asset to achieve readiness and contribute to the highest survival rate in modern history.