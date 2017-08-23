The Army Wellness Center, Performance Triad, and you

AWC and P3 are acronyms regularly heard around the Wiesbaden military community, but do you know what they are and exactly how they can help you? The Performance Triad is a comprehensive plan to promote sleep, activity, and nutrition among Army Family members in order to improve health and wellness. The Army Wellness Centers are a key enabler of the Performance Triad and provide an invaluable wellness service to Soldiers and retirees, their Families, and Army civilians at no cost.

The AWC can help you maximize your overall wellness as outlined by the Performance Triad. Sleep, physical fitness, and nutrition are three large pillars in the core offerings of the AWC. For almost four years now, the Wiesbaden Army Wellness Center doors have been open to the community offering state of the art testing, education and wellness coaching to promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles in the community.

Whatever your initiative or goal may be, the Army Wellness Center should be your first stop for preventive, integrated and standardized wellness services.

For more information on the Performance Triad please visit: https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/campaigns/perftriad/Pages/default.aspx.

For information on the Wiesbaden Army Wellness Center, please call 06371-9464-1478 or stop in Bldg. 1201, second floor Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).