Artists conjure up images designed to captivate, illuminate and reveal unique aspects of everyday life.

Thanks to a special exhibit, on display at the Wiesbaden Library through February, community members can explore this creative world, courtesy of students in instructor Claudia Pauli-Bach’s Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center art classes.

Art “enriches” and “brings joy,” said U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Addington during the art exhibition’s opening Feb. 2. “It makes the world more beautiful and understanding. … We cannot let the arts go away.”

“I love my classes and I love my students,” said Pauli-Bach, a professional German artist who leads the weekly classes at the Arts and Crafts Center and also bi-monthly Canvas and Corkscrews at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. “I know how hard it is to struggle with art – it’s a passion for an artist to truly reveal his or her inner world.”

Step two of being an artist is revealing that “inner world,” said the instructor, praising the range of artworks on display at the library.

“Everyone’s art is different,” she added. “We’ve got techniques ranging from watercolors to oils, pencil drawings to acrylics, to mixed media. Thank you for being in my class and doing art with me. I also learn from my students.”

High school freshman Madelyn Robertson said she appreciates the support and encouragement she receives during the weekly art classes. “You can go in and do your individual work and Claudia can help you with whatever you’re working on. … She helps with everything.”

“I did art in high school and then picked it back up again here,” said Kim Knudson, who joined the class about five months ago. “She’s (Claudia) been awesome. She has a great personality. … I’m more of a drawing person, but Claudia pushes me to go further — to try watercolor paints and acrylics.”

Knudson added that the encouragement received in the art classes “helps my self-esteem and self-confidence.”

“It’s quiet and you can focus,” said Addison Cuayo, age 9, about the art classes. “I really do like pencil drawings and watercolors. She’s a really good teacher who taught me to draw better.”

“I have a system — starting with drawing animals and shapes,” said Pauli-Bach. “It’s totally up to the individual on what they’d like to learn. I look at how much farther I can go with them.”

For more information on the weekly art classes at the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center, stop by Bldg. 1214 on Clay Kaserne or call (0611)143-548-9838. Classes are taught on Tuesdays at the center.