Starting Oct. 1, a significant change is taking place across the Army in how care is provided for beneficiaries who struggle with substance use issues.

The Army Substance Abuse Program clinical care portion will be realigned under the U.S. Army Medical Command as Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care, or SUDCC, to integrate substance abuse care with the Behavioral Health System.

The change comes following a comprehensive review of the program and is a directive from the Secretary of the Army.

Responsibility and policy oversight of ASAP drug testing and deterrence, alcohol and drug abuse prevention training and the ASAP training curriculum will remain under the Installation Management Command.

Substance abuse and substance use disorders have increased in the Army since 2001 due to the cumulative and continued stressors of a persistent conflict.

The realignment of the ASAP clinical care portion ensures holistic and integrated treatment across the Army in accordance with Department of Defense policies, national standards and clinical best practices.

The integration of clinical services with behavioral health addresses co-occurring mental and physical illnesses and substance use disorders to allow for effective and evidence-based early intervention.

“The ASAP clinic already has an outstanding relationship with the behavioral health clinic,” said Nicole Walton, current chief of the ASAP clinic. “This realignment will allow us to improve coordination and care management for patients with substance use and behavioral health conditions. We believe the realignment will lead to fewer treatment failures and better substance use disorders outcomes through earlier detection and intervention,” Walton added.

In Wiesbaden, SUDCC counselors will be made part of Behavioral Health teams no later than Oct. 1. Two multi-disciplinary clinics will be established for Soldiers, families, and other beneficiaries to receive Behavioral Health care. The clinics will be located in Bldg. 1526 (near the Welcome Center — previously the ASAP building) and Bldg. 1041 (adjacent to the main Health Clinic — current BH clinic).

Regardless of behavioral health or substance abuse condition, commanders and Soldiers will have a single point of entry for care, education and relapse prevention.

“These will be ‘one-stop shops’ for behavioral health needs, and include SUDCC counselors, mental health counselors, prescribers, and mental health technicians,” said Dr. Devin Marsh, clinical psychologist and chief of WAHC Behavioral Health.

The Wiesbaden Behavioral Health clinic expects the multidisciplinary approach for treatment will help address all aspects of care for patients who require services to overcome the challenges of illicit drug use, prescription medication and alcohol abuse.

Any person seeking care can call or walk in to either clinic in Bldg. 1526 or 1041 to initiate care or call DSN 314-590-1320 to schedule an appointment.