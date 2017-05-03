The 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th MI Bde will host an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance, May 24 at 7 p.m., at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne. Everyone is invited to attend.

Organizers of this year’s event are looking for volunteers to help assist with various stations for children and prepare food.

Volunteers interested in creating artwork or helping with a station for children can email tyler.s.hayes5.mil@mail.mil.

Volunteers who would like to cook or prepare dishes can contact nicholas.j.thurman3.mil@mail.mil or sign up at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c49aaaf2da0fa7-asian.

Questions about the event, call (0611) 143-546-5806 or (0611) 143-546-5671.