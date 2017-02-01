The moment 10-year-old Abigail Marsters learned that her little sister needed a bone marrow transplant, she held out her arm and said, “I’m going to be the perfect match!”

About a year ago Nicki and Aaron Marsters found out their youngest daughter, Adeline, now 6, had a rare blood disease. She would need intensive treatment, including a bone marrow transplant. Detailed testing is required to determine a bone marrow match, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And most people who need a transplant do not have a relative who is a close enough match to donate.

When the family learned that their eldest daughter was, in fact, a perfect bone marrow match for Adeline, it was intensely emotional. “We felt blessed, elated, relieved and nervous,” Nicki Marsters said.

The girls’ school has been rallying around them as they prepare for the procedure. In a show of support for the bravery Adeline and Abigail have shown, students, teachers and staff at Aukamm Elementary dressed like superheroes Jan. 25.

The two sisters went in for the procedure Jan. 27 in a U.S. hospital that specializes in children’s bone marrow transplants, where they have been for weeks undergoing testing and preparations for the transplant.

“Adeline’s attitude is inspirational,” Nicki Marsters said. “She has been incredibly courageous and brave.”

Kindergarten teacher Michelle House organized the superhero day at the school, encouraging students to use their imaginations as well as items from around their house to come up with a costume. House’s original superhero costume, complete with a rainbow skirt, heart antennae and bright blue contact lenses, was “‘Brave Heart.’ Because you have to be brave, even when it’s hard,” she said. Some of Adeline’s classmates were “Super Bunny” who bounces high, “Techno Boy” who runs inside computers and “Pink Rose” who saves the day.

House said she was impressed with the family’s bravery and faith. “Any little bit of support that we can give them, any little bit of love that we can give them, just to show them that we’re here and we’re praying for them, is pretty much what this is all about.”

And the Marsters family has been grateful for the outpouring of support.

“The school has just been amazing,” Nicki Marsters said. “We have just felt nothing but love.”

The girls are passionate about learning and love helping others, Nicki Marsters said. “Both of our daughters love science. Abigail is really into experiments and scientific research and Adeline adores working with children.”

She also said Abigail wants to find a cure for her sister’s disease and that she’s been able to harness her scientific interest into doing some projects at school on bone marrow transplantation.

Abigail is expected to make a quick recovery from being a bone marrow donor. But it will likely be four to six months before Adeline can return to school, so she will be gearing up to return to Aukamm for first grade, Nicki Marsters said. And that is something they are looking forward to.

“Our family is so blessed to live in such a loving community. The support that our children have felt has been incredible.”