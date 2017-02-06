The Housing Branch Office located within the Aukamm community has been relocated to Hainerberg Housing, Bldg. 7802 where the Self-Help Store is located. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The Housing Branch Office is an extension of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s main Housing Services Office located on Clay Kaserne.

Residents will still be required to conduct their initial in processing and briefs at the main Housing Office on Clay; however, once a family is assigned to a unit most other housing services can be completed at the Hainerberg branch office. Some services include:

• Schedule -pre and -final/move-out inspections

• Schedule pick-up and delivery of temporary government furniture (Not House Hold Goods delivery or delivery of commercial goods.)

• Process Temporary Lodging Allowance paperwork

• Yard Sale requests

• Make project notices to residents (i.e. Power or water outages)

• Walk around to check condition of outside community areas (i.e. playgrounds, trash and common areas for barbecuing)

• Accept exception to policy requests

All residents are reminded, the quickest way to fix something that is broke is to call in a Service Order at 548-HELP and to continue to take advantage of the Area and Building Coordinator programs.

The USAG Wiesbaden main Housing Office is located on Clay Kaserne at Building 1023. The Housing Office manages all the dwelling units across four different communities in the USAG Wiesbaden footprint. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and then 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the last customer sign-in at 2:30 p.m. For more information call, DSN 548-4443/4441. For more information about Wiesbaden’s Housing Services Office go to www.wiesbaden.army.mil/housing/index.htm