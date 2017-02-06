There is currently an outbreak of a type of influenza in birds in Europe, including Germany, according to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Veterinary, Preventive Medicine Department.

No human cases have occurred nor are any expected. Technically, the outbreak is from Avian Influenza H5N8. This type of influenza has never been known to infect humans. The infection can spread from wild birds to domestic poultry. The local authorities are engaged in a coordinated response to minimize spread to more poultry farms in the region. There is no risk of transmission from preparing, cooking, or eating poultry (chickens, turkey, ducks) purchased either on-post or on the German economy.

The Department of Defense continues to perform surveillance for the emergence of new influenza viruses in beneficiaries and will alert the community if any new virus is detected that may pose a threat to human health. If you or a member of your family develops an influenza-like illness with fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose, or sneezing, please contact your local Army Health Clinic for evaluation, testing, and care.

Although there have been no reported cases of this virus being transmitted to humans, you should not touch dead birds you may come across. Instead, please report dead animals, especially birds, to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works Pest Control by calling 548-HELP (4357). Please provide the building number and describe where the animal is located (such as on grass, sidewalk, near curb) to assist with pick-up. DPW works with German authorities to test the birds as they continue to monitor the outbreak.