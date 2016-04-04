Telephone scams are nothing new. You answer your ringing telephone and someone, in an excited voice purporting to represent some important company or government agency, tells you something bad will happen to you if you don’t send money immediately. Whatever the scam, if the call or caller seems unusual or suspicious or the nature of the pitch unlikely, proceed with caution or simply hang up.

The IRS wants everyone to know, they will never:

• Call, email, text or use social media to demand payment, nor will they call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

• Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

• Require you to use a specific payment method for taxes due. This includes methods like prepaid debit cards, iTunes cards and money transfers.

• Threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for non-payment.

If you are contacted, other than through U.S. Mail, by someone purporting to represent the IRS, the IRS asks you to report the contact to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) at 800-366-4484 or at www.tigta.gov.