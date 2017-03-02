B455 traffic pattern changes start March 6

Due to construction and improvements on B455 behind the AAFES Main Exchange, the road will be limited to one-way heading south (toward Mainzerstrasse) from March 6 through the end of April. Drivers who use B455 to travel toward the Crestview and Aukamm housing areas should follow the “Umleitung” or detour signs and use Berlinerstrasse to New Yorkstrasse instead. New Yorkstrasse will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the construction. All drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to plan ahead. Detour signs will say U1.