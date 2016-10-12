One of the first things you probably did when you arrived in Germany was sign a cell phone or internet contract. Although some cell phone service and internet providers give you the opportunity to sign a month-to-month contract, most customers choose to go with a 24-month contract because the monthly fees are lower and sometimes offer a reduction in the price of a new cell phone. However, when customers sign their contract, most do not realize that in Germany a 24-month contract lasts for at least 24 months, and sometimes even longer.

Although they are referred to as 24-month contracts, they do not automatically end after 24 months. The term of the contract is considered the minimum duration; these contracts automatically extend for another 12 months if you forget to cancel them in time. The cancellation notice is usually required at least three months prior to end of the contractual term. Many customers are not aware of that automatic renewal clause because it may be in the fine print; however, these clauses are considered valid under German law.

Customers often say that it is unreasonable and unfair to be forced to pay for a service that they can no longer use, but they need to understand that the only reason the phone companies offered them such a low-priced contract in the first place is because the company was relying on receiving payments for at least 24 months.

Such a cancellation needs to be in writing, and the customer has the burden of proving that the contract was canceled. This means it is not sufficient to walk into the shop and verbally give notice of cancellation. You need to make sure you get a receipt or written confirmation stating that the contract is canceled as of a certain date.

It is advisable to send a cancellation letter by registered German mail, so you can prove that the company received the letter on a particular date.

Additionally, it is important to recognize that German cell phone contracts have no military clause, which allows you to cancel your contract early in the event of a deployment or a PCS move. However, you still might want to give it a try as some providers may be kind enough to let you out of the contract early (although they still might require you to pay a penalty).

Although the automatic renewal clauses are a well-known problem when it comes to phones and internet, they are not the only types of contracts that contain these clauses. Other examples include BahnCard, ADAC, and gym memberships. If you have any questions or concerns about a contract please contact the Wiesbaden Legal Assistance Office to schedule an appointment with our German attorneys on staff at DSN 314-537-0664 or civ (0611) 143-537-0664.