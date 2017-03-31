It’s time to ‘sharpen’ your skills in the fight against sexual assault and harassment and attend a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month presentation, April 10, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium.

“Beat the Blame Game,” is a 90-minute presentation from the creators of “Sex Signals,” who have been presenting to military audiences worldwide since 2011. The two-person show is a provocative and interactive look at why we shift the blame in sexual assault to the victims and why that’s not acceptable. The event is sponsored by the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and open to everyone 18 years or older.

Catharsis Productions is known to use raw language, so attendees should be prepared to be pushed out of their comfort zone. Military and civilian attendees will receive annual SHARP II (online) training credit at this event.

Military and civilians are required to receive SHARP I (face-to-face) and SHARP II (online) training annually. For more SHARP training opportunities during the month of April go to http://www.herald-union.com/wiesbaden-sharpens-focus-on-sex-assault-prevention/