Wiesbaden’s Behavioral Health clinic provides an array of essential behavioral health support to the community ranging from family advocacy to early intervention services to substance use counseling. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic recently recognized two members of the behavioral health staff as part of a new quarterly recognition program.

Doris Bowen was recognized as the behavioral health provider of the quarter. Bowen has been delivering outstanding care to Wiesbaden Army families since 2002 as an occupational therapist and supervisor of the Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) program on Clay Kaserne.

Bowen has extensive experience working with children and can speak German fluently, which makes her an ideal EDIS provider for the community said WAHC leadership.

Bowen and the staff at EDIS work with children birth to three years old with developmental delays, helping parents to encourage children’s learning during their typical day-to-day activities, and collaborating with schools and caregivers to eliminate barriers to life skills and learning.

Arlah Canchola was recognized as the behavioral health staff member of the quarter for her efforts during the recent integration of the clinical Army Substance Abuse Program into the Behavioral Health Clinic. Canchola has been serving as a social services assistant since 2016. Canchola facilitated the integration of both clinics by Oct. 1, 2016. Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care is now an integral part of the two multi-disciplinary behavioral health clinics supporting Wiesbaden.