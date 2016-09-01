Wiesbaden Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers members took survival skills to the next level during a special course in Otztal, Austria, Aug. 11 to 14. The advanced BOSS Life Skills Survival Course was a followon to a past course the Wiesbaden Soldier organization conducted.

“BOSS members wanted to do an advanced life-skills survival course,” said Wiesbaden BOSS coordinator Steve Eclavea, explaining that a past course was extremely well received.

“Last time it was a pilot program, and this time we wanted to do a little more intense training. The course trainers built it to meet our needs,” Eclavea said.

“As soon as we got there, they unpacked, put on their survival gear and ruck-marched to the training site – Area 47,” he said, describing some of the feedback he got from the 18 Wiesbaden-area service members who participated.

“It was a ‘great experience, great teachers – loved the in the woods experience,’” BOSS members reported. While the aim of the training was to provide BOSS members with a way to enhance resiliency, develop character, improve overall health and fitness – it also sought to help individuals grow to become more effective future leaders, Eclavea said.

“They took away a lot of life learning experiences – how to survive, shared camaraderie, friendship and team building,” he said, adding that participants also had time to enjoy some down-time at the site’s water park featuring a beach, water skiing, high dive and other attractions.

“It was a pleasure doing this trip for the Soldiers. We all had fun,” said the BOSS coordinator. “We’re still getting calls from Soldiers asking about when’s the next one – just one of the many events that BOSS features.” BOSS has a host of activities in store in the coming weeks including a free Italian Night Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., free DJ lessons Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m., swimming Oct. 11, an X-Box Tournament Oct. 12, go-kart racing Oct. 28 and a trip to Berlin Nov. 11 to 13.

For information on these and other upcoming Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program events, stop by the Warrior Zone in Bldg. 1214 on Clay Kaserne or call DSN 548-9816.