Maria Palma-Aguilar, a college student at Cal State Long Beach, Calif., left the comfort of her home state of California for the first time in her life and traveled across the globe to Germany for an internship opportunity of a lifetime with the U.S. Army Europe Workforce Recruitment Program.

Palma-Aguilar spent her summer working for USAREUR as an Equal Employment Opportunity Assistant.

“It is a scary thing to do, especially it being the first time I ever went outside of California, but it was so worth it,” Palma-Aguilar, a political science major, said. “A lot of people are scared to make that move because they don’t know what to expect and it’s such a culture shock but it’s definitely worth it.”

The WRP is a recruitment and referral program that connects federal sector employers nationwide with college students and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to prove their abilities in the workplace through summer or permanent jobs.

Ronald Vitiello, USAREUR EEO Specialist, responsible for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commissions oversight of federal law and statutes and how it applies to the European footprint has recruited for the USAREUR WRP program for eight years.

“We scour the database looking for those that want to come to Europe,” he said. “There’s no limit to where they can work or the type of job they can do in the federal workforce. Because they have a disability it opens multiple doors, non-competitive doors. It helps make competent workers available to join our team and serve their country.”

U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Diversity Management and Equal Opportunity (ODMEO) manage the program. Since the program’s expansion in 1995, over 6,000 students and recent graduates have received temporary and permanent employment opportunities through the WRP.

According to Vitiello, the WRP program is accessible through most major colleges and universities, and recruitment starts in December or January.

“It’s essentially a 3 month program, anywhere they are willing to travel and participate, we send them, whether it be Italy, Turkey, selected candidates go,” Vitiello said.

The WRP is run on an annual basis and requires applicants to interview with federal recruiters to discuss their skills and potential career path.

“I found a way to serve my country and my government,” said Chris Richardson, administrative assistant intern with USAREUR’s Safety Office and a political science major at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia.

“It’s been very educational, teaching me how to write for government, how to interact with other cultures being here in Germany, and it’s also been great way to get overseas and explore and see other cultures,” Richardson, a Richmond, Va., native, said. “It’s fun to work with local nationals, and it’s great to be a part of what the U.S. is doing with other parts of the world.”

To be eligible for the WRP, candidates must be current, full-time undergraduate or graduate students with a disability, or have graduated within one year.

During the summer of 2011, 580 candidates were hired, the majority in summer jobs, in 40 different agencies and sub-agencies.

“When I came into the WRP I had a stigma around applying for a program for individuals with disabilities, but the Army doesn’t have that same stigma, they are accepting of everyone, they will take everyone and they’ll work with you, so don’t be afraid to do it, just go for it,” Richardson advised.

Palma-Aguilar agreed.“This is a great opportunity, it brings you to places like Europe, it’s a place I never thought I would be, and although it’s only for a short amount of time, I’ve learned a lot, made a lot of connections, a lot of friends and it’s a great experience,” Palma-Aguilar said. “You meet great people, great friends and you learn a lot.”

For more information about the WRP visit www.wrp.gov.