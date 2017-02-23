Cash back option returns to Wiesbaden PX

After an extended technical challenge, cash back at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has returned.

Shoppers using a debit card at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Exchange can get cash back in increments of $10, $20 or $50. Cash back options at the Express, troop store and Military Clothing include $5, $10 or $20.

The cash back option was temporarily unavailable while bank card vendors worked to correct functionality and security issues associated with certain chip cards during cash back transactions. The issue, which affected several other retailers, was resolved in January.

“There’s never an ATM fee when you get cash back at the Exchange,” said Carrie Cammel, general manager for the Wiesbaden Exchange. “We appreciate the community’s patience and are so happy to once again offer this service to the USAG Wiesbaden community.”

For more information, shoppers can contact the USAG Wiesbaden Exchange at civ (0611) 7238-6100.