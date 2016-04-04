Soldiers, civilians and community organizations came together to kick-off the Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas in Wiesbaden at the 2nd annual Monster Mash and Chili Cook-off, Oct. 27.

“Wiesbaden’s campaign goal this year is $250,000,” said Capt. Latrice Boatner, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment and the community area project officer for the CFC-O. Boatner organized the event to raise awareness about the CFC season and increase unit participation here.

With more than 2,600 national and international organizations to choose from, there is a charity for every cause in the world. Service members and federal employees don’t need to look far to find inspiration to give to one or more.

In fact, choosing a cause to support during the campaign will likely be easier than it was to select this year’s winning chili.

“Think about what you’re passionate about, then open the charity book, …there is an organization out there that supports your passion,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Larry Addington, command sergeant major for USAG Wiesbaden. Addington donates to the Shriners Hospitals for Children because he was inspired by their actions when he was younger and continues his support through the CFC.

Pfc. Gregory Calhoun, a chaplain’s assistant for the garrison, attended the kick-off and will be donating to the CFC for the first time. He said he hasn’t thought about how he will decide between the different organizations.

A Soldier from his detachment offered some advice.

“Read the [charity] descriptions… read what they really are about. The descriptions are very thorough. The organizations may look similar by name, but every single one has a pin-point goal that they are trying to target,” said Spc. William Bell, who has been donating to the CFC for the last three years.

Many said the needs of family and friends inspire them to donate to one cause over another.

“I always give to breast cancer awareness,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Campbell, U.S. Army Europe, G4. He advises contributors to look to their family and friends and see what has impacted their lives. “What would you like to see changed and then search by that category online,” he said.

With five different chili varieties to choose from, event judge, Col. Todd J. Fish, garrison commander for USAG Wiesbaden, was left with a tiebreaker between two different white-chicken chilis — one prepared by the Wiesbaden Education Center and the other by the USAREUR, G4. The winner, ultimately chosen by applause, was USAREUR G4’s white-chicken chili cooked by Sgt. Devin Kubit. Kubit admitted it was “kinda spicy,” but was confident it was a winner from the start.

The event included a costume contest and opportunity to donate on the spot. Other organizations and units who contributed to the kick-off included, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, the American Red Cross, Army Community Service and the USO.

To find your inspiration, go to cfcoverseas.org now through Dec. 15. Contributors can make a pledge in one of three ways; electronic payroll allotments through DFAS myPay; eGiving payments using a credit card, debit card or electronic bank transfer or traditional paper pledge cards.