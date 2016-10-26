Cast your vote for the best chili in Wiesbaden and donate to the Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas at the second annual Monster Mash and Chili Cook-off 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne.

The event kicks off the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s CFC-Os 2016 fund raising campaign and is sponsored by unit CFC reps and the Wiesbaden Education Center. This year’s goal is $250,000.

Serving overseas often provides a unique opportunity to see firsthand the hardships people face around the world such as poverty, lack of educational op­portunities, limited access to medical care, and environmental exploitation. The CFC-O gives you the opportunity to change lives, both locally and inter­nationally, by giving to your favorite charities.

In 2015, the campaign raised nearly $7 million to help those in need, dem­onstrating the selfless generosity of the overseas Department of Defense uniformed and civilian personnel.

By contributing to one of the thou­sands of charities through the CFC-O, you will touch the lives of those most vulnerable. Here are just a few of the ways your donation can make a dif­ference:

$10 provides two vaccines for a puppy or kitten.

$20 provides a hot meal to a strug­gling military family.

$58 teaches a child or adult to read.

$75 sends eight exam tables to es­tablish remote medical care clinics.

$80 provides refugee children with a safe place to play.

$100 provides two tool kits that help families rebuild their lives.

Contributors may make their pledge in one of three ways:

Electronic payroll allotments through DFAS myPay

eGiving payments using a credit card, debit card or electronic bank transfer

Traditional paper Pledge Cards.

Pledging through the CFC-O car­ries on the proud military tradition of giving help and hope to those in need, so please consider making your pledge today. The CFC-O is going on now through Dec. 15. For more information, visit www.cfcoverseas.org. or like the Facebook page at www.