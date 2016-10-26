Cast your vote for the best chili in Wiesbaden and donate to the Combined Federal Campaign-Overseas at the second annual Monster Mash and Chili Cook-off 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne.

The event kicks off the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s CFC-Os 2016 fund raising campaign and is sponsored by unit CFC reps and the Wiesbaden Education Center. This year’s goal is $250,000.

Serving overseas often provides a unique opportunity to see firsthand the hardships people face around the world such as poverty, lack of educational opportunities, limited access to medical care, and environmental exploitation. The CFC-O gives you the opportunity to change lives, both locally and internationally, by giving to your favorite charities.

In 2015, the campaign raised nearly $7 million to help those in need, demonstrating the selfless generosity of the overseas Department of Defense uniformed and civilian personnel.

By contributing to one of the thousands of charities through the CFC-O, you will touch the lives of those most vulnerable. Here are just a few of the ways your donation can make a difference:

• $10 provides two vaccines for a puppy or kitten.

• $20 provides a hot meal to a struggling military family.

• $58 teaches a child or adult to read.

• $75 sends eight exam tables to establish remote medical care clinics.

• $80 provides refugee children with a safe place to play.

• $100 provides two tool kits that help families rebuild their lives.

Contributors may make their pledge in one of three ways:

• Electronic payroll allotments through DFAS myPay

• eGiving payments using a credit card, debit card or electronic bank transfer

• Traditional paper Pledge Cards.

Pledging through the CFC-O carries on the proud military tradition of giving help and hope to those in need, so please consider making your pledge today. The CFC-O is going on now through Dec. 15. For more information, visit www.cfcoverseas.org. or like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cfcoverseas.org.