Wiesbaden

Nov. 22 to Dec. 23

Monday to Thursday,10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

The atmospheric setting for the Sternschnuppenmarkt or “Shooting Star” Market is the picturesque Schlossplatz in the heart of the city.

Mainz

Nov. 24 to Dec. 23

Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Dec. 23 the market will close at 7 p.m.

Against the imposing backdrop of the more than 1,000-year-old Cathedral of St. Martin, showmen and craftsmen offer Christmas specialties and original presents. A particularly vivid representation of the Christmas story is the hand-carved crib, which has been standing in front of the Romanesque St. Gotthard’s chapel next to the cathedral since 1981. The life-sized figures made of lime wood are unique in Europe and impress young and old alike. Also made of wood, but much larger still, is the 11-meter (36 feet) high Christmas pyramid from the Ore Mountains in eastern Germany.

Darmstadt

Nov. 21 to Dec. 23

Monday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A special highlight every year is the stands from the Darmstadt partner cities with their international specialties.

Castle Ronneburg

11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 26 and 27; Dec. 3 and 4; and Dec. 10 and 11

On the first three advent weekends, Castle Ronneburg’s large historical Christmas Market takes place in a unique atmosphere and in all the rooms of the castle. At 5 p.m. there is a live nativity play with Maria, Joseph and the Christ Child, with the donkey, with medieval musicians and the narrator of the Christmas story.

Frankfurt

Nov. 23 to Dec. 22

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full of history and traditions the Frankfurt Christmas Market is one of Germany’s oldest and most popular Christmas markets in Europe. In terms of visitor numbers and size, the Christmas Market is one of the largest Christmas markets in all of Germany.

Rüdesheim am Rhein

Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More than 100 stalls, representing 12 countries, gather on Drosselgasse lane to present Christmas customs and traditions from around the world. An absolute must-do at the Rüdesheim Christmas Market is to try some Rüdesheim Coffee, made with locally distilled Asbach Uralt Brandy and whipped cream and served in an authentic Rüdesheim coffee set. Of course, the coffee set itself would also make a perfect gift for anyone back home.

Koblenz

Nov. 18 to Dec. 22

Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Koblenz’s traditional Christmas market is held in the picturesque old town. More than 130 festively decorated wooden stalls offer an extensive range of hand-made goods and Christmas decorations, as well as a huge range of seasonal gift ideas.

Mannheim

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23

Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Situated in the center of Mannheim, a five-minute walk from the Hauptbahnhof. More than 200 booths are placed around the “Wasserturm,” a historic water reservoir and Mannheim’s most famous landmark. Children will enjoy the two antique merry-go-rounds, a children’s train and many other attractions.

Heidelberg

Nov. 21 to Dec. 22

Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Heidelberg’s Christmas Market extends to five beautiful and historic market squares: Kornmarkt, Marktplatz, Universitätsplatz, Anatomiegarten and Bismarckplatz. The atmosphere here is quite unique: the charming “old world” wooden huts blend enchantingly into the background of historic squares in the Old City, while illuminations add a magical atmosphere to Europe’s longest pedestrian shopping street, the Hauptstrasse. Directly below Heidelberg’s Castle, situated on the Karlsplatz, a popular attraction is “Christmas on Ice.”

Hochheim am Main

Dec. 2 to 4

Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 9 p.m.

With its winding, narrow streets, the Old Town of Hochheim offers the right setting for an atmospheric Christmas market with a lot of charm and charisma.