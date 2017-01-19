The Central Issue Facility will be closed Jan. 23 to 27 for annual inventory. Normal operations will resume on Jan. 30. Emergency issues or turn-ins will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis. Contact the Accountable Officer at clifford.a.leach.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6030 or the Chief, Supply & Services, david.r.chandler.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6020 for assistance.
SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonJan 21-27, 2017
- Super E10 $2.618↓ $0.030
- Super $2.867↓ $0.029
- Super+ $3.105↓ $0.029
- Diesel $2.845↓ $0.012
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- FAQ’s regarding winter weather
- AAFES closures due to inclement weather
- New German laws for 2017
- Fitness Center hours change Jan. 7
- Movie Schedule
- Understanding the winter weather management plan
- MWR facility weather closures
- Siren testing in Wiesbaden, Jan. 10
- Europe travel alert in effect through Feb. 20