The Central Issue Facility will be closed Jan. 23 to 27 for annual inventory. Normal operations will resume on Jan. 30. Emergency issues or turn-ins will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis. Contact the Accountable Officer at clifford.a.leach.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6030 or the Chief, Supply & Services, david.r.chandler.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6020 for assistance.