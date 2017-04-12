Clay Food Court temporarily closed

The Clay Food Court (Bldg. 1023) has lost hot water service due to a broken water pipe and is closed until further notice. This closure affects all concessions including the Bakery. Signs will be posted. ESWE has been notified and is working to repair the pipe as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide an update once available.

The concessionaire Food Trucks in front of the Banks will be open for business as usual tomorrow with the Main Course Food Truck serving lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and Richie’s Mobile Café will begin serving coffee at 7:3o a.m.