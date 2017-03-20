Clay Kaserne Subway closed on Sundays

Effective March 30 the Subway located at the Clay Kaserne Foodcourt will be closed on Sundays. AAFES shoppers and diners can stay connected via the Wiesbaden Exchange on Facebook at facebook.com/wiesbadenexchange
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonMarch 18-24, 2017
- Super E10 $2.583↓ $0.018
- Super $2.846↓ $0.018
- Super+ $3.076↓ $0.017
- Diesel $2.824↓ $0.015
