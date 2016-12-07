The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic reports seeing a significant increase in the number of cases of the adenovirus for this time of year.

The Wiesbaden Army Public Health officer in conjunction with DODEA schools in Wiesbaden have notified parents of the increase and have asked parents to keep sick students home from school. Additionally, students should not be given Tylenol or Motrin and then sent to school as this does not prevent the spread of this virus. Students must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of Tylenol or Motrin before returning to the school campus.

DODEA’s guidelines for when to keep your child home sick can be found at www.dodea.edu/attendance/upload/When-to-keep-Children-at-home.pdf.

Adenoviruses are common causes of respiratory illnesses, cold like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye.

The WAHC and the schools are continuing to encouraging hand washing during the school day by both students and staff.

The following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention can help protect your child and others from acquiring the adenovirus:

• Washing hands often with soap and water

• Covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

• Not touching the eyes, nose, or mouth

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Keeping your child home when sick

For more information about the adenovirus go to www.cdc.gov/adenovirus/