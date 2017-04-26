Clinic prepares for summer staff rotations

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will face unique staffing challenges this summer as a number of key military and civilian medical staff rotate to new assignments.

From April through August 2017, four primary care providers, including the medical director, and three registered nurses will PCS, and one primary care provider will retire. Replacements are inbound; however, the clinic anticipates limited overlap in most positions.

“The clinic has a strategy to provide additional manning through the summer to mitigate the effects and support any gaps in service,” said Lt. Col. Nelson So, commander, WAHC.

The plan calls for three rotations of Army National Guard providers, nurses and medics to augment the WAHC staff for three weeks in June, July, and August. Additionally, a physician’s assistant will augment the WAHC staff from May to August.

The staff augmentations will ensure patients have access to urgent and routine care. However, due to the changes patients may not be able to see their designated primary care manager, or PCM.

As WAHC staff PCS, some remaining staff will rotate to different PCM teams to assume leadership responsibilities. Patients should be aware that PCMs may move to new floors and exam rooms or their PCM may change as providers depart and new providers come onboard.

Additionally, in order to maintain access to care for current beneficiaries, WAHC will temporarily suspend enrollment of retirees in the TRICARE Plus program during the summer months. WAHC expects to reopen TRICARE Plus enrollment for retirees after Sept. 1 when the summer transition wanes.

“The clinic remains committed to ensuring access to care to support the readiness, health, and resilience of the Soldiers, Families, and retirees in our community,” said So who appreciates the service the departing medical personnel have given to the Wiesbaden community and the Army.

“Their service has enhanced the readiness and health of our Soldiers, Families, and retirees,” he said.

Departing personnel are: Lt. Col. David Escobedo, Medical Director; Lt. Col. Hyun Kang, White Team Leader; Maj. Jeremy Schroeder, Blue Team Leader; Dr. Jeffrey Grow, White Team Physician; Capt. Matthew Parker, Red Team Physician’s Assistant; Virginia Montiero-Walker, White Team and Obstetrics Nurse; Samantha Austin, Pediatrics Nurse; Amy Barton, Pediatrics Licensed Practical Nurse; Stephanie Asbury, Immunizations Licensed Practical Nurse; and Sgt. Nicolas Lopez, White Team NCOIC.