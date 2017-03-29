Clinic solicits feedback from patients

Leadership with the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic held the second Patient Advisory Council meeting Feb. 23, to gain further feedback from tenant unit representatives and the community it serves.

The clinic regularly receives patient feedback from a variety of sources such as the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES), Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE), through the Patient Advocate, and directly from command teams. The intent of the PAC is to provide another venue for the clinic leadership to gain feedback.

“This is an extremely valuable forum to enable us to have a productive dialogue with our patients. It is an opportunity for the clinic to discuss how we believe we are performing, to share some of the metrics we are measured by, and to discuss ongoing and upcoming initiatives,” said Lt. Col. Nelson So, the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic commander.

Four representatives from each battalion and two representatives from the Retiree Council were invited to attend. The attendees consisted of senior and junior officers and non-commissioned officers and spouses giving the council a broad cross-section of personnel representing the patient population.

“The council also affords patients the opportunity to discuss areas we should sustain or areas where we need to improve,” So said.

During the meeting, So discussed the impact of the civilian hiring freeze, the upcoming summer transition, medical readiness, and access to care. Specialty care referrals and pharmacy operations were also discussed in depth as a follow up from the council meeting in November 2016.

The clinic will continue to conduct the quarterly PAC meetings. Those interested in participating should contact their battalion leadership to be selected to represent their unit.