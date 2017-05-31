Closures for the 5 June Holiday

Closures for the June German Holiday

June 05 (Pentecost or Whitsun) is a host-nation holiday. The following on-post services or facilities will be closed or have limited hours of operation due to reduced staff on the host nation holiday. Please see the list below and call ahead before heading out.

Directorate of Public Works services closed June 05

DPW services will be closed, to include:

On and Off-Post Housing Office

Furniture Management Office at McCully Barracks

Service Order Desk (548-HELP)

Self-Help: Home Improvement Store (S.H.I.P.)

Trash pick-up

Some housing area trash schedules will be affected. Commercial areas will experience similar impacts. See trash schedules: http://www.wiesbaden.army.mil/trash/index.html.

Logistical Readiness Center services closed June 05 and June 15

Drivers training and testing services

Transportation motor pool (Reminder: The TMP Office is now located at Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel)

Installation property book office

Central Issue Facility

Personal property processing office

POV inspection service

Official Travel Office

SATO Travel Office

Directorate of Emergency Services

Vehicle Registration (closed on June 05)

(As a reminder, vehicle registration is now located on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel. The facility is closed Federal and German holidays and the last duty day of every month.)

Various other services closed only on June 05

Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping) (Reminder: The POV in and out bound shipping office is now located at Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013; Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel)

Community Bank

Leisure Travel Office (SATO)

Wiesbaden Library

Tips for Host-Nation Holidays:

Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne may have special/limited menus hours of operation check www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe for updates.

AAFES Concessionaires operated by local nationals will be closed on German Holidays. These shops or services are generally located in the Hainerberg Mall and various other locations.

The Deutsche Kantine on Clay Kaserne will be closed on June 05.

Stores off-post will be closed on German Holidays observed in the State of Hessen (Wiesbaden). Gas stations on major roadways will likely be open for parts of the day. Be advised, German holiday observances will vary from state-to-state.

Stores in Wiesbaden are regularly closed on Sundays. Sunday shopping opportunities or Verkaufsoffene Sonntage are offered throughout the year. A monthly schedule for 2017 Sunday shopping opportunities throughout the state of Hessen is available at http://www.verkaufsoffene-sonntage.com/bundesland/hessen/

Remaining holidays observed in the State of Hessen for 2017

