German federal holiday closures

Closures for the Easter holiday

April 14 and 17 are host-nation holidays. The following on-post services or facilities will be closed or have limited hours of operation due to reduced staff. Please call ahead before heading out.

Directorate of Public Works services:

On and Off-Post Housing Office

Furniture Management Office at McCully Barracks

Service Order Desk (548-HELP)

Logistical Readiness Center services:

Drivers training and testing services

Transportation motor pool (TMP)

Installation property book office

Official Travel Office

Central issue facility

Personal property processing office

POV inspection service currently located on Mainz Kastel (Not registration)

Various other services:

Travel office (SATO – Official and Unofficial travel)

The German Kantine on Clay Kaserne will be closed

Tips for Host-Nation Holidays:

Strong Europe Café on Clay Kaserne may have special/limited menus hours of operation check www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe for updates.

AAFES Concessionaires operated by local nationals will be closed on German Holidays. These shops or services are generally located in the Hainerberg Mall and various other locations.

Stores off-post will be closed on German Holidays observed in the State of Hessen (Wiesbaden). Gas stations on major roadways will likely be open for part of the day. Be advised, German holiday observances will vary from state-to-state.

Stores in Wiesbaden are regularly closed on Sundays. Sunday shopping opportunities or Verkaufsoffene Sonntage are offered throughout the year. A monthly schedule for 2017 Sunday shopping opportunities throughout the state of Hessen is available at http://www.verkaufsoffene-sonntage.com/bundesland/hessen/

Commissary open Easter weekend

The Commissary will be open regular hours over the Easter holiday weekend April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.commissaries.com/stores/html/store.cfm?dodaac=HQCE24&page=new