Commander urges action against domestic violence

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized in October of each year. Our goal is to raise awareness of the warning signs of relationship abuse and help individuals and couples address problems early. No one deserves to be abused and anyone can suffer. Any time an Army Family member suffers from abuse, we fall short of our goals for readiness.

Everyone plays a role in upholding the Army values and standards that support safe, healthy relationships in the military community. Without every one of us doing our part, we cannot say our Army is fully ready to meet the mission of preventing domestic violence.

Therefore, the message to everyone in the USAG Wiesbaden community for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2017 is clear and simple: See the signs. Avoid the hazard. Address problems early.

Simple actions can help protect victims. Take action and get help in your own relationships through the Family Advocacy Program, Military OneSource and the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Through outreach, we can raise awareness of domestic abuse with Family, friends, co-workers and community members.

Join me in making this October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month the beginning of a year-round campaign to avoid domestic abuse. Let the USAG Wiesbaden Family Advocacy Program be your partner in preventing and reducing the risk of domestic abuse, and restore valued relationships that are deteriorating.

Take a stand to avoid domestic violence and keep our community safe.