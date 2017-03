Missed the last Community Information Exchange?

Download the slides from the March 2017 CIE.

Download the slides from the February 2017 CIE.

The next Community Information Exchange will be March 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. Remaining CIE dates in 2017 are: April 25, June 27, Aug. 22, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28.