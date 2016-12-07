Tell Me a Story

Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to enjoy the “Tell Me A Story” event at the Wiesbaden library Dec. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. The featured book “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” will be read by guest reader, Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, deputy commander of U.S. Army Europe. All participants will enjoy hands-on activities and snacks — and each family will receive a copy of the featured book. Email PtoP.Wiesbaden@MilitaryChild.org to reserve your space by Dec. 8.

BOSS outings

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers offers a host of hot happenings for single and unaccompanied service members this month: Movie Nights at the Warrior Zone Dec. 14, Ice Skating Dec. 17, Holiday Bowling Dec. 10 and Swimming Dec. 13. Stop by the Warrior Zone on Clay Kaserne or call civ (0611) 143-548-9816 for more information.

Give to the CFC

Pledging through the Combined Federal Campaign Overseas carries on the proud military tradition of giving help and hope to those in need, so please consider making your pledge today. The CFC-O is going on now through Dec. 15. For more information, visit www.cfcoverseas.org. or like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cfcoverseas.org.

Playhouse presents ‘Annie’

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the beloved musical, “Annie,” about the trials and tribulations of a little orphan girl. The show, featuring the wellknown songs “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life” will be presented Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or by calling Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts at civ (0611) 143-548- 9838.

Managing your finances

Wiesbaden Army Community Service offers free financial management classes. Upcoming classes include: Monday Management — Steps to Financial Planning Dec. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m., Military Retirement and Retirement Planning Dec. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m., Credit and Debt Management Dec. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. and Successful Money Management Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. Call ACS at civ (0611) 143-548-9201 to reserve your space in the class.

Newcomers Orientation

Wiesbaden Army Community Service invites newcomers to a Host Nation Orientation Dec. 13. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. ACS also invites community members to go exploring during a Mahlzeit Mit Frau Irmgard (dining out in Germany) Dec. 14 and to visit the Limburg Christmas Market on Dec. 16 or the Rüdesheim Christmas Market on Dec. 21. Make sure to bring Euros for public transportation, shopping and refreshments. Stop by ACS or call civ (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up for each of the outings.

Give gift of life

The Wiesbaden American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center. Donors will receive a coupon for 50 percent off their next tall-sized beverage from Starbucks (good through Dec. 18), $1 off a smoothie at the Quench Bar, and an opportunity to win a 5-pack AAFES movie pass and food voucher. Walk-ins welcome. For more information call civ (0611) 143-548-1760.

Get your flu shot

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will continue to offer flu shots for all Soldiers, Family members and civilians now through Dec. 14, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 151 of the Health Clinic.

Claim lost property

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Provost Marshal Office is attempting to locate the owners of several items of lost, abandoned, found, and unclaimed property. The below list of lost inventory is current as of Nov. 2016. IPod touch, Huawei cellular phone, Craftsman tool set, iPhone 6, gold necklace, Casio G-Shock watch, set of silver rings with various gems, Saab vehicle key fob, Samsung Galaxy S4, umbrella, computerized flash drive, and multiple sets of keys. Contact Staff Sgt. Onessimo at civ (0611) 143-548-2002 or joseph.a.onessimo.mil@mail.mil.

Ed Center holidays

Visit the Wiesbaden Education Center and on post schools Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for holiday treats, student swag, and a chance to enroll in January classes before holiday break. The next TABE class starts Jan. 4, 2017. Sign up at the Education Center or call civ (0611) 143-548-1302; email usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.education-center@mail.mil.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will return for a limited time to the Hainerberg Shopping Center Dec. 12 to 18 while supplies last. The kiosk will be open in the mall Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

German language classes

Learn the basics or improve your German with Level I and II classes. Students without previous knowledge of the language should complete Level I before taking the next level in the series. German Level I is on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. from Jan. 25 to March 22; and German Level II is on Thursdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. from Jan. 12 to March 9. Cost is $100 per person, plus €13 for textbook. Discover more USO programs and events in the Sept., Oct. and Nov. edition of the “Eine Brücke” USO magazine available at on-post facilities.

Breastfeeding support

Learn about getting started with breastfeeding, how to overcome difficulties, nutrition and weaning at La Leche League’s mother-to-mother support group. LLL meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. (Next two are Dec. 23 and Jan. 27) at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage. No sign-up is required. Contact Carol at (06257) 942-869 or carol.hunter@lalecheliga.de for more information.