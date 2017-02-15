Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will be Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

Give blood

The Wiesbaden American Red Cross will host a blood drive March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports, Fitness, and Outdoor Recreation Center on Clay Kaserne. There are specific restrictions that may exclude you from donating. Call (06371) 946-45885.

Religious holiday observations

In observance of the beginning of the Lenten Season, a Catholic Ash Wednesday Mass will be held at the Clay Chapel, March 1, at 11:45 a.m. and at the Hainerberg Chapel at 5:30 p.m. A Protestant Ash Wednesday Service will be held at the Clay Chapel at 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross will be observed every Friday during the Lenten season at 6 p.m. at the Hainerberg Chapel followed by soup and bread in the fellowship hall. Dates are March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7.

Tax center

The Tax Center, located on the second floor of Bldg. 1043 on Clay Kaserne, will operate on a walk-in basis through Feb. 17 for simple returns only. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m. On these walk-in days, returns will not be started after 3 p.m. Beginning Feb. 21, tax returns will be prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Wednesday will remain a walk-in day for simple returns only. Call (0611) 143-537-0690.

Dining facility

The Strong Europe Café- Wiesbaden Dining Facility, located near the Fitness Center, is open from 7 to 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast is $3.45, lunch is $5.55 and dinner is $4.85. On weekends, the DFAC is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunch is $6.25 and supper is $7.65. Find the menu at www.facebook.com/WiesbadenDFAC.

German language classes

Army Community Service offers free German language classes on Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next session runs from Feb. 21 to March 21 with another session scheduled for March 28 to April 25. Classes are conversation based. Space is limited (no children) — reserve a seat by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

BOSS Edelweiss trip

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers travel to Bavaria March 10 to 13. Soldiers E-6 and below can sign up with BOSS to stay at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch. Cost is $150 including accommodations and transportation. Stop by the Warrior Zone to sign up.

Hunter Hayes concert

Country music star Hunter Hayes will perform in the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center on March 19 starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Hayes, a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who hails from Breaux Bridge, La., has been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards. The free Armed Forces Entertainment show is open to all ages — ID cardholders and their guests.

Blues Brothers show

Armed Forces Entertainment and Family and MWR bring the hit Blues Brothers Show to the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center March 18 at 7 p.m. The upbeat musical is based on the cult 1980 film starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. The free show is open to all ages (DoD ID cardholders and their guests). Food and beverages will be available for sale. Doors open at 6 p.m.

NAF Excess Property Sale

Pick up bargains on a variety of excess Non Appropriated Funds property during the sale March 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hangar 01193 on Clay North. Items include (but are not limited to) children’s cabinets, assorted dishes and utensils, foosball table, two-seat sofa, poker tables, computer table and lots more. This is a cash (only U.S. dollars) and carry sale. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Military Saves Week

Discover ways to save money, reduce debt and build wealth during Military Saves Week. Army Community Service and local financial institutions will be providing useful finance information and the opportunity to pledge at the Exchange, Commissary, Post Office, Welcome Center, and Strong Europe Café Dining Facility Feb. 27 to Mar. 4. Units are strongly encouraged to contact ACS and schedule financial education at a location and time of their choice. To take the Military Saves Pledge go to www.militarysaves.org, contact any local financial institution, or call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 for details.

AER Campaign kickoff

The Army Emergency Relief Fundraising Campaign will kickoff this year with an event Mar. 2 at Little Italy from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and Mar. 3 with a 5K Fun Run starting at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center at 6:30 a.m.

The annual fund-raising campaign, which ends May 15, gives the AER team the opportunity to teach military families about all that AER offers, including; scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors. Someday you may need their help.

WCSC Scholarships

High school seniors and continuing education students are eligible to compete for the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Scholarships. Applications can be downloaded at www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com, and must be submitted by Feb. 25. In 2016, the WCSC awarded $54,000 in scholarship funds to 34 recipients in this community. Contact the scholarship chair at scholarshipwcspousesclub@gmail.com for more information.