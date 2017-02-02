Tax center

The Tax Center, located on the second floor of Bldg. 1043 on Clay Kaserne, will operate on a walk-in basis through Feb. 17 for simple returns only. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m. On these walk-in days, returns will not be started after 3 p.m. Beginning Feb. 21, tax returns will be prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Wednesday will remain a walk-in day for simple returns only. For more information, call (0611)143-537-0690.

Blood drive

Be someone’s “type” this Valentine’s Day at the Amelia Earhart Center for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers blood drive Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or donate on Clay Kaserne at the Sports, Fitness, and Outdoor Recreation Center March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pedestrian gate closed

A pedestrian gate on Clay Kaserne (at Domäne Mechtildshausen, Bus 28) is temporarily closed for repair. Pedestrians can still exit the installation at that gate via the turnstile. Pedestrians can enter the installation through a second pedestrian gate on Weberstrasse, near the main access control point.

Thrift Shop hours

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop is open two Saturdays every month and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and now has extended hours every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next Saturday shopping opportunities are Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18. The shop is located at Bldg.4008 on Mainz Kastel Station. Follow their Facebook page at “WCSC Thrift Shop” for specials. For more information call (0613) 418-8838.

Fellowship, bible study

Join the Wiesbaden Protestant Women of the Chapel for fellowship, worship and Bible study during their Spring semester, “Transformation in Christ” every Tuesday at the Clay Kaserne Chapel. Morning sessions meet 9 to 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions meet 6 to 8:30 p.m. Watch care is available for the morning session. For more information contact infowiesbadenpwoc@gmail.com.

Council seeks Vietnam veterans

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Human Resources, and the Wiesbaden Retiree Council, are looking for living U.S. military veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. If you or someone you know served during this time contact Robert Pierce at finthen6@hotmail.com. For more information go to www.vietnamwar50th.com.

New Tricare contract

As of Jan. 23 a new Tricare contract will translate typed medical reports for retirees that are not older than 1 year from the date of service. Hand-written medical reports will not be translated.

Dining facility

The Strong Europe Café-Wiesbaden Dining Facility, located in Bldg. 1052 on Clay Kaserne (near the Fitness Center), is open from 7 to 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast is $3.45, lunch is $5.55 and dinner is $4.85. On weekends, the facility is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunch is $6.25 and supper is $7.65. Find the weekly menu on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WiesbadenDFAC.

BOSS Events

Head out for adventure with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers in February. Upcoming events include a BOSS Europe Travel class Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. where Soldiers can learn how to save expenses while traveling throughout Europe, and an Italian Food Night Feb. 24. Stop by the Warrior Zone in Bldg. 1214 on Clay Kaserne or call (0611) 143-548-9816 for more information on these activities for single and unaccompanied service members.

Help is waiting

Need someone to talk to about stress, depression or anger management issues? Military Family Life Consultants offer free, private and confidential support. No records are kept and help is available from a licensed mental health professional. Call (01522)659-7638 or (0175) 617-5799. After hours and weekend appointments are available. Confidential, non-medical help is also available through Military OneSource. Go to www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help for more information.

Preschool Story Time

Join in the fun at story time in the Children’s Section at the Wiesbaden Library every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Children up to age 6 can enjoy stories, sing songs and make crafts while their parents pick up literary tips.

Blind Date with a book

During the month of February the Wiesbaden Library invites patrons to make a blind date with a book by stopping by and checking out a wrapped book. Patrons will not be aware of what they’ve picked until they unwrap it and start reading. Outstanding reads in many genres will be available for check-out.

Valentine’s Day dinner

Treat your significant other to a night out and a delectable dinner at the Little Italy Ballroom on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The evening includes a three-course meal starting with Prosecco wine, an Italian-style Antipasto mix starter, your choice of fish or meat dish (or Surf and Turf) with a salad choice for the main course, followed by a dessert of Tiramisu, Cannoli or Cheesecake. Valentine’s Dinner will be featured from 6 to 10 p.m. Cost is $60 for two people and reservations can be made by calling (0611) 143-548-9413.