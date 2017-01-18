Thrift Shop hours

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop is open two Saturdays every month and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and now has extended hours every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next Saturday shopping opportunities are, Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18. The shop is located at Bldg.4008 on Mainz Kastel Station. Follow their Facebook page at “WCSC Thrift Shop” for specials. For more information call (0613) 418-8838.

Fellowship, bible study

Join the Wiesbaden Protestant Women of the Chapel for fellowship, worship and Bible study during their Spring semester, “Transformation in Christ” every Tuesday at the Clay Kaserne Chapel. Morning sessions meet 9 to 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions meet 6 to 8:30 p.m. Watch care is available for the morning session. For more information contact infowiesbadenpwoc@gmail.com.

Council seeks Vietnam veterans

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Human Resources, and the Wiesbaden Retiree Council, are looking for living U.S. military veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. If you or someone you know served during this time contact Robert Pierce at finthen6@hotmail.com. For more information go to www.vietnamwar50th.com.

Learn guitar

Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts offers lessons in acoustic or electric guitar or bass. Cost is $21 for a half-hour lesson, and appointments are available from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call (0611) 143-548-9838.

BOSS Events

Head out for adventure with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers in January. Upcoming events include a BOSS Black Forest Ski Trip Jan. 21 and a Movie Night at the Warrior Zone Jan. 24. Stop by the Warrior Zone in Bldg. 1214 on Clay Kaserne or call (0611) 143-548-9816 for more information on these activities for single and unaccompanied service members.

USO wine education

The USO wine education courses are your guide to German wines. Sample several wines and learn to identify key components while meeting new friends. The next session takes place Jan. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wiesbaden USO Cottage. Contact usorma.programs@uso.org or find out more in the Eine Brücke magazine available in newsstands and facilities in and around the Wiesbaden installations.

Help is waiting

Need someone to talk to about stress, depression or anger management issues? Military Family Life Consultants offer free, private and confidential support. No records are kept and help is available from a licensed mental health professional. Call (01522)659-7638 or (0175) 617-5799. After hours and weekend appointments are available. Confidential, non-medical help is also available through Military OneSource. Go to www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help for more information.

Breastfeeding support

Learn about getting started with breastfeeding, how to overcome difficulties, nutrition and weaning at La Leche League’s mother-to-mother support group. LLL meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. (Next meeting is Jan. 27) at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage. No sign-up is required. Contact Carol at (06257) 942-869 or carol.hunter@lalecheliga.de for more information.

On-post trash schedules available

The 2017 trash and recycling pick up schedules for the Aukamm, Crestview, Hainerberg, Clay and Newman Village communities can be downloaded now at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden website. Go to https:www.wiesbaden.army.mil/trash/index.html. Properly sorting waste into recyclable fractions saves energy, reduces air pollution, decreases greenhouse gas emissions, and saves money.

Car care class

Spouses are invited to join a basic car maintenance class Jan. 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center. The class will cover checking fluids, jump starting a vehicle, changing a tire, proper tire pressure and oil changes. The first participant to volunteer at registration will get a free oil change (volunteer must supply oil and filter for the demonstration performed by the owner under the supervision of the instructor). Cost is $10 per person. Register by calling (0611) 143-548-9817.

Preschool Story Time

Join in the fun at story time in the Children’s Section at the Wiesbaden Library every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Children up to age 6 can enjoy stories, sing songs and make crafts while their parents pick up literary tips.

Blind Date with a book

During the month of February the Wiesbaden Library invites patrons to make a blind date with a book by stopping by and checking out a wrapped book. Patrons will not be aware of what they’ve picked until they unwrap it and start reading. Outstanding reads in many genres will be available for check-out.

Valentine’s Day dinner

Treat your significant other to a night out and a delectable dinner at the Little Italy Ballroom on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The evening includes a three-course meal starting with Prosecco wine, an Italian-style Antipasto mix starter, your choice of fish or meat dish (or Surf and Turf) with a salad choice for the main course, followed by a dessert of Tiramisu, Cannoli or Cheesecake. Valentine’s Dinner will be featured from 6 to 10 p.m. Cost is $60 for two people and reservations can be made by calling (0611) 143-548-9413.

Outdoor Recreation highlights

Join Outdoor Recreation for a Laser Tag outing Jan. 27. Cost is $32 including transportation, entrance fees, equipment use and three games of play. Downhill speedsters will want to reserve their spaces on upcoming ski trips in February. ODR is headed to Kaprun on Feb. 3 to 5; Saas Fee Feb. 16 to 20, and on two day trips to the Black Forest Feb. 4 and 18. Stop by the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center or call (0611) 143-548-9801 to reserve.