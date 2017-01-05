Fitness Center Hours

Starting Jan. 7 the Wiesbaden Fitness Center will adjust its weekend hours based on feedback from a community survey. The new hours are Monday to Friday 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, training and Federal Holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USO wine education

The USO wine education courses are your guide to German wines. Sample several wines and learn to identify key components while meeting new friends. The next sessions take place, Jan. 13 and 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wiesbaden USO Cottage. Contact usorma.programs@uso.org or find out more in the Eine Brüke magazine available in newsstands and facilities in and around the Wiesbaden installations.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will be Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

MLK event

The 2nd Signal Brigade invites the community to participate in a program honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium on Clay Kaserne. The event is open to all.

MLK breakfast buffet

Enjoy the Martin Luther King Breakfast Buffet Jan. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring a large variety of breakfast delights including eggs Benedict,O’Brien potatoes, pancakes, country scrambled eggs and lots more. Cost for the buffet at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center is $15.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 6 to 14 and free for ages 5 and under.

Holiday tree pick-up

Tree pick up dates are Jan. 5 for Hainerberg, Aukamm and Crestview housing areas; and Jan. 6 for Newman Village and Clay Housing areas. Residents are asked to please put trees outside the night prior to pick up.

Help is waiting

Need someone to talk to about stress, depression or anger management issues? Military Family Life Consultants offer free, private and confidential support. No records are kept and help is available from a licensed mental health professional. Call (01522)659-7638 or (0175) 617-5799. After hours and weekend appointments are available. Confidential, non-medical help is also available through Military OneSource. Go to www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help for more information.

German classes

Learn the basics or improve your German with Level I and II classes. Students without previous knowledge of the language should complete Level I before taking the next level in the series.

German Level I is on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. from Jan. 25 to March 22; and German Level II is on Thursdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. from Jan. 12 to March 9. Cost is $100 per person, plus €13 for textbook. Discover more USO programs and events in the September, October and November edition of the “Eine Brücke” USO magazine available at on-post shopping facilities.

Breastfeeding support

Learn about getting started with breastfeeding, how to overcome difficulties, nutrition and weaning at La Leche League’s mother-to-mother support group. LLL meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. (Next meeting is Jan. 27) at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage. No sign-up is required. Contact Carol at (06257) 942-869 or carol.hunter@lalecheliga.de for more information.

Absentee voting

The voter registration Federal Post Card Application cards, or FPCA, will be distributed to Soldiers, and voting age Family members and civilians stationed overseas no later than Jan. 15. The FPCA starts the absentee voting process and will extend your eligibility to receive a ballot for all federal elections for at least one calendar year. Military members overseas can visit www.fvap.gov, to learn more about the 2017 elections in their hometowns. For assistance contact John Kaiser, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer at (0611) 143-548-1321.

WIC relocated

The Wiesbaden Women Infant & Children Overseas program has moved from their Crestview location to Texasstrasse 57, Bldg. 7780 on Hainerberg. Call (0611) 143-548-9290.

On-post trash schedules available

The 2017 trash and recycling pick up schedules for the Aukamm, Crestview, Hainerberg, Clay and Newman Village communities can be downloaded now at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden website. Go to www.wiesbaden.army.mil/trash/index.html. Properly sorting waste into recyclable fractions saves energy, reduces air pollution, decreases greenhouse gas emissions, and saves money.

Car care class

Spouses are invited to join a basic car maintenance class Jan. 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center. The class will cover checking fluids, jump starting a vehicle, changing a tire, proper tire pressure and oil changes. The first participant to volunteer at registration will get a free oil change (volunteer must supply oil and filter for the demonstration performed by the owner under the supervision of the instructor). Cost is $10 per person. Register by calling (0611) 143-548-9817.

Preschool Story Time

Join in the fun at story time in the Childres’s Section at the Wiesbaden Library every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Children up to age 6 can enjoy stories, sing songs and make crafts while their parents pick up literary tips.